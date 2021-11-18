Ajita G. Rajendra Sells 44,620 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.31. 744,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

