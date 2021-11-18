Akroma (AKA) Price Up 33.9% Over Last 7 Days

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 43.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Akroma has a total market cap of $133,105.39 and $122.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.74 or 0.07018678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00084006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

