Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akumin in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year.
Several other analysts also recently commented on AKU. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities raised their target price on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akumin by 78.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akumin by 62.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.
Akumin Company Profile
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
See Also: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.