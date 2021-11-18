Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akumin in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AKU. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities raised their target price on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Akumin has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akumin by 78.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akumin by 62.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

