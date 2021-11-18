Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 3,336 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $279,256.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.38. 201,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,568. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

