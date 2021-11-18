Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer Sells 11,800 Shares

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.25. 67 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.73. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Albany International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albany International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

