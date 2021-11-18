Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 504,400 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the October 14th total of 780,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN stock opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73. Albany International has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Albany International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albany International by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.