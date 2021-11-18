Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $245.32 million and $55.65 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.00286094 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00152162 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00101122 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004245 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000149 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

