Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Down to $33.25

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.25, but opened at $32.20. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $556.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 30.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.