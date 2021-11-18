Alexander J. Lurie Sells 17,678 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 940,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,471. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

