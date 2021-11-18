Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Bought by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alexander’s accounts for 2.4% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Alexander’s worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALX. Piper Sandler cut Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Alexander’s stock traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.00 and a 1-year high of $308.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.35%.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.