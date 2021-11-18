Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Up 55.4% in October

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 874,800 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the October 14th total of 562,800 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ALF opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Alfi has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALF. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Alfi in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alfi during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alfi by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

