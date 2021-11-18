Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $145.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.40. The firm has a market cap of $395.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $280.61.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

