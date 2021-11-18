Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $9.70 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $9.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alibaba Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $17.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.60. 61,402,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.09. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Alibaba Group worth $3,928,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

