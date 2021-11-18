Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $161.58

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $161.58, but opened at $154.51. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $145.97, with a volume of 655,633 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.46.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.40. The firm has a market cap of $393.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.