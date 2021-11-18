Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $161.58

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $161.58, but opened at $154.51. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $145.97, with a volume of 655,633 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.46.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.40. The firm has a market cap of $393.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

