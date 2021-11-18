Alien Worlds (TLM) Trading Up 11.4% This Week

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $262.13 million and $390.42 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00070039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00092252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,390.28 or 0.99856558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.59 or 0.07068736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

