Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allianz in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALIZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.22. Allianz has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

