Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post sales of $600.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.30 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $535.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 16.2% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.