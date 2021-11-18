Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.06. 2,445,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,188. Allstate has a 12 month low of $98.15 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Allstate by 16.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Allstate by 4,746.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 4.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.