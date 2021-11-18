Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,994.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,348. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,020.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,850.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,684.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,930 shares of company stock worth $537,955,199. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

