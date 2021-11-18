Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $16.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,977.34. 48,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,840.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2,646.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,012.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

