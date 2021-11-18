Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,033.00

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3,033.00 and last traded at $3,027.88, with a volume of 34049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,981.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,850.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2,684.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total transaction of $41,220,468.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total transaction of $8,944,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,930 shares of company stock worth $537,955,199 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $3,981,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $650,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $19,515,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

