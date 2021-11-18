Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.63% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 227.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

PINE opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

