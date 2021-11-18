alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.42

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €19.42 ($22.85) and last traded at €19.36 ($22.78), with a volume of 1116235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €19.37 ($22.79).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($23.59) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.76 ($20.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

