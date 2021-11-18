Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Shares Down 1.8%

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.01 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 69.01 ($0.90). Approximately 738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 55,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.29 ($0.92).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.34. The firm has a market cap of £55.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

