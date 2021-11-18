Aluna.Social Price Tops $0.0601 (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aluna.Social has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $88,018.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aluna.Social has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00219711 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00088942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aluna.Social

Aluna.Social (ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 35,779,975 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

