Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.10

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and traded as high as $70.82. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 405,124 shares traded.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

