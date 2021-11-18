Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,549.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,394.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,393.20. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

