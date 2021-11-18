Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $58.22 on Thursday, reaching $3,607.22. The stock had a trading volume of 74,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,394.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,393.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

