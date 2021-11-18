AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of AMC Networks worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

