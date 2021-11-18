Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.16

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Amcor Company Profile
