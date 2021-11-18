Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Sells $922,146.93 in Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMTB traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,925. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.41.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

