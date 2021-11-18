American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 202,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,509,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

