American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.340-$1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,335,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

