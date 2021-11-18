American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIG. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.12. 4,567,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. American International Group has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,721,000 after buying an additional 117,205 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in American International Group by 302.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American International Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,799,000 after buying an additional 213,927 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $11,298,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,463,000 after buying an additional 276,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.