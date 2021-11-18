American National Bank Acquires 283 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.6% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $491.07. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,349. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.02. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

