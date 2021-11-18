American National Bank Boosts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

American National Bank raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,193. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,056. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

