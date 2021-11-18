American National Bank Buys 7,674 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.6% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 386,976 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.07. 9,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.17 and its 200 day moving average is $229.34. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

