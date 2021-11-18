American National Bank Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $400.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $399.43. The stock has a market cap of $422.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.96.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

