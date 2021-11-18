American National Bank Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

American National Bank grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,952,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NLOK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.71. 43,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

