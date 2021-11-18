American National Bank Has $16.41 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

American National Bank lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 3.6% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American National Bank owned 0.54% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

