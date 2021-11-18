American National Bank Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American National Bank cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $13.96 on Thursday, reaching $1,879.88. 556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,732.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,596.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,941.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,711.35.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

