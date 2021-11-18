American National Bank Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

American National Bank lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,934 shares of company stock worth $4,639,629 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $99.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,623. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.26.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

