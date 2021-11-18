American National Bank Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American National Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,547,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after buying an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after buying an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after buying an additional 837,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after buying an additional 828,356 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.27. 23,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

