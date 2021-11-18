American National Bank Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $264.19. 1,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.20 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

