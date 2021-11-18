American National Bank Sells 5,424 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.4% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.22. 61,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,995. The company has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $164.55 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

