American National Bank Sells 9,723 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American National Bank lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $420.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.20. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a one year low of $236.01 and a one year high of $424.05.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

