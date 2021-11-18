American National Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

American National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 252.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONG traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 571,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,224. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.