American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $170.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

