AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of AMSF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 74,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,939. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

