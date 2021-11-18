Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.95% of Ames National worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

